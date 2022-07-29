Jason Momoa confirms Ben Affleck's return for Aquaman 2

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa has dropped an intriguing spoiler from his upcoming film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. According to sources, the actor has revealed that Ben Affleck will return in the new Aquaman movie on social media. Jason took to his Instagram handle, posting a story to tease fans that he was "back on set" and "can't tell you" what he is doing as it's "top secret".

“All I can say is, thank you to one of my favourite production companies for having me and taking care of the environment because I can't say much more. But good things are happening (sic),” Jason said in the video.

He then briefly showed Affleck in his trailer as he opened the wrong door. “I'm lost. Ooops sorry BA I've never worked here (sic),” he captioned the video. Jason also posted the video on his feed and shared a couple of pictures showing him sharing a laugh with Affleck, who had donned a dark suit. “REUNITED bruce and arthur love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j (sic),” he wrote in the caption.

According to media sources, while Affleck's suit appeared to hint at his return as Bruce Wayne, it is still unclear if he will put on the Batman cape again in the Aquaman sequel. There's also no word on how his character will become part of the storyline.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has director James Wan returning at the helm with a script written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Sources said that Jason also co-wrote the story treatment for the upcoming sequel. Filming began at the end of June 2021 and was concluded in January 2022, according to reports.

Media sources added that besides Jason, other actors confirmed to return for the sequel include Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane/Black Manta, Temuera Morrison as Arthur's father Thomas Curry, and Nicole Kidman as Arthur's mother, Atlanna.

Reports added that Pilou Asbaek, Vincent Regan, Randall Park, and Indya Moore have been added to the cast for the upcoming movie, which is scheduled to hit US theatres on March 17, 2023.