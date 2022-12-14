Shah Rukh Khan to promote ‘Pathaan’ at FIFA World Cup final

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has begun promoting his upcoming movie, Pathaan, and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be his first stop. Earlier, the actor had made an appearance during the pre-match coverage of the first semi-final between Croatia and Argentina. He gave the audience some fascinating information about the Lusail Stadium and explained why footballer Lionel Messi is a fan of it.

The broadcaster posted a clip from Pathaan during the pre-game coverage of the game and said that Shah Rukh Khan will be in the studio on December 18, the day of the FIFA World Cup final.

The actor's fans are eager to witness SRK during the finals. Even those who do not follow football are looking forward to the game because they will hear their favourite celebrity discuss his next film. A fan wrote on Twitter, “I have never watched a game. I better check when’s the finals.”

Prior to the conclusion of the biggest athletic events in the world, it was claimed that Deepika Padukone, who plays the female protagonist in Pathaan, would unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Shah Rukh Khan is back on the big screen with Pathaan, his first film in four years. The actor last appeared on the big screen opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the 2018 movie Zero. Pathaan will be released on January 25, 2023. The film also stars John Abraham in a pivotal role.