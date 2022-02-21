Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah tie the knot, Bachchans and other high-profile guests attend the wedding

Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani’s eldest son, Anmol Ambani tied the knot with Khrisha Shah. The couple were engaged last year. Over the weekend they had a grand affair at the industrialist's Cuffe Parade home, Sea Wind. The wedding saw the likes of stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda in attendance. Designer Sandeep Khosla and socialite Pinky Reddy were also spotted at the event.



Philanthropist and the wife of GVK Scion GV Sanjay Reddy, Pinky Reddy took to her Instagram and shared pictures from the ceremonies. Spotted in the images were Tina Ambani, Abhishek, Nitasha Nanda, and Sandeep. She wrote: “Beautiful wedding.god bless Anmol & khrisha .super fun catching up with old friends, Tina & anil are super warm hosts.”



See the post here:

Shweta Bachchan too shared a few pictures on her official social media handles with her daughter Navya. Both of them were donned in beautiful and intricately detailed lehengas from the designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The designers shared their pictures saying, “Sitting Prettiest! Shweta Bachchan and Navya Nanda make a magnificent mother daughter portrait.Shweta wears a ghagra by Asal by Abu Sandeep and Navya wears Greta by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.”

Anmol is a director at Reliance Capital and Khrisha is the CEO and co-founder of Dysco.

