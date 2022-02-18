Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar wedding: Here's everything we know about the intimate affair

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot on February 19. The wedding festivities began last evening and the Toofan actor’s house was all-decked up with flowers and fairy lights to celebrate the Mehendi ceremony. The event saw the likes of Anusha Dandekar, Apeksha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, and Amrita Arora in attendance. Rhea and Amrita were spotted twinning in cheerful yellow Indian wear. Videos of the guests dancing to Bollywood songs like Gallan Godiyan and Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna are going viral right now.



What else? Tinsel town’s favourite couple has decided to ditch a traditional nikah or Marathi wedding. Instead, the couple will be reading the vows that they have written for each other. It is also reported that they will get married at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse. The guest list is also limited as COVID-19 precautions are still in place. It is rumoured that guests have been given a dress code - pastels and whites only for the initimate ceremony.



Recently, the director-actor shared a glimpse from his bachelor party. In a photo shared on Instagram, he wrote: “The boys are back in town #stagdaynightfever.” His ladylove also commented saying, “um technically i’m there too,” as the picture also featured two cutouts of Farhan's and Shibani’s faces.



