Taapsee Pannu reveals her dream role of an Indian-origin Avengers

Taapsee Pannu, gearing up for the upcoming release of her highly expected biopic Shabaash Mithu, recently shared her dream role to play in a movie.

Busy with promotions for the movie, Taapsee in an interview revealed her dream role: an Indian-origin superhero in a Marvel universe movie.

In a conversation with a media house, the actress said: "Please ask Marvel na. I am telling you, this is the only wish list I have. People keep asking me what is your dream role, who do you want to work with (sic)."

"I have only one dream role, and one dream right now where my work is concerned - I want to be a part of Avengers, I want to play a superhero of Indian origin. That’s all I am trying to manifest," she further added.

Last year, Taapsee also expressed her wish to play Captain Marvel, in an exclusive interview. "You might laugh at this one, but I have always wanted to play an Avenger. Someday, I want to play Captain Marvel!" she told.

Shabaash Mithu, a biopic sports drama movie based on India's Women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj, is set to hit the screens on July 15. Taapsee Pannu will be seen playing the titular role, showcasing the struggles of the cricketer and her rise in women's cricket.

The teaser was released on June 20, which Taapsee shared on her Instagram account.

Apart from Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee Pannu has a couple of other works lined up as well. Last seen in Looop Lapeta, she will be starring in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki opposite Shah Rukh Khan, for which shooting has already begun. She is also acting in Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa.

She will also be marking her next production venture with three movies. Recently, she confirmed that she will produce a movie headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She will also be producing Dhak Dhak, directed by Tarun Duneja and starring Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Sanjana Sanghi. The first movie produced under her Outsiders Films banner, Blurr, is a horror-thriller with Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah in leading roles, awaiting release as well.

