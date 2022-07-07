Taapsee says playing Mithali Raj was the biggest challenge thrown at her

Taapsee Pannu, who will be seen essaying the role of former captain of the women’s cricket team, Mithali Raj, in the upcoming biopic Shabaash Mithu talked to media sources about the role. The actress said that it was a huge challenge for her to step into the shoes of the towering sports personality.

“It was the biggest challenge thrown at me to play Mithali on-screen as I’m anything but her, in terms of demeanour. I took notice of her from her journey beyond cricket (sic),” she was quoted as saying.

Shabaash Mithu depicts the journey of Mithali Raj becoming a successful cricketer and an inspiration to billions of people across the globe. Mithali is known for changing the game in her classic graceful style, leaving gender agnostics aside in a field where the presence of women is usually frowned upon.

Reports state that speaking of the first impression that she had of Taapsee, Mithali had said, “When the movie was announced, I first met Taapsee in Bengaluru. I found her exactly opposite of me — chirpy with a lot of energy and there I was; quiet, trying to gaze and understand her.”

Taapsee added that she also believes that even though she and Mithali have opposite personalities, they have similar ideologies and that helped them get along really well.

Shabaash Mithu is directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios. The film will hit the silver screen on July 15, 2022. Tapsee was seen in two films earlier this year, namely Loop Lapeta (Netflix) and Telugu film Mishan Impossible.



