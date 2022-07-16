Mahesh Babu unveils title for Siva Karthikeyan’s next

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who took to his social media, unveiled the title and the announcement teaser for Sivakarthikeyan’s next movie. Titled Maaveeran in Tamil, the bilingual movie is titled Mahaveerudu in Telugu. This will mark Sivakarthikeyan’s 22nd movie.

Mahesh Babu wrote, “Happy to unveil the title of @Siva_Kartikeyan’s #Maaveeran! Best wishes to the entire team! (sic),” as he shared the title teaser of Madonne Ashwin’s upcoming directorial.

Sivakarthikeyan expressed his gratitude towards the Telugu superstar for releasing the title and wrote, “This is a great start for the film and to the team.. Thank you so much for your kind gesture @urstrulyMahesh sir (sic).” The teaser clip is intriguing, as Siva Karthikeyan plays a superhero in this action movie.

This is a great start for the film and to the team.. Thank you so much for your kind gesture @urstrulyMahesh sir.. Indeed a very special moment for me sir #Maaveeran https://t.co/U963faBYRh — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) July 15, 2022

Mahaveerudu will be produced by Shanthi Talkies and directed by Madonne Ashwin. The film’s production will begin soon.

Apart from this new movie, Sivakarthikeyan has completed the talkie part of his Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Prince, which would be released in time for Deepavali. Anudeep KV of Jathi Ratnalu fame directed the film. Doctor and Don, Siva Karthikeyan’s previous flicks have performed well in Telugu and Tamil. The actor is also eager to establish himself in Telugu.

