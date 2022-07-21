Navya Naveli Nanda collaborates with L’Oréal Paris for a campaign

One of the world’s leading beauty brands, L'Oréal Paris, has partnered with Navya Naveli Nanda , a young entrepreneur, businesswoman and social activist. According to sources, the brand states that Navya, the granddaughter of Bollywood actor, Amitabh Bachchan, is an inspiring icon for today’s generation as a young woman entrepreneur working to change the landscape for women in India through her initiatives such as Project Naveli. Sources state that Navya will be an integral voice for the brand’s initiatives and a key spokesperson in the I Know My Worth campaign by the brand.

On Navya’s collaboration with the brand, Divya Reddy, general manager, L'Oréal Paris was quoted saying, “We are ecstatic to welcome Navya Nanda to the L’Oréal Paris family. Her vision to empower women and her work towards creating an inclusive world resonates seamlessly with L’Oréal Paris’ ambition. As a leader who has championed equal opportunity and supported women’s empowerment through better access to necessities and affordable resources, Navya Nanda has been an active enabler of change. We are sure her personal experiences and learnings shared through the I Know My Worth campaign will inspire conversation and change in the youth of today.”

According to reports, the campaign is based on the internationally acclaimed Lessons of Worth campaign. It includes a series of reflective films encouraging women to silence their inner critics and recognise their worth. It features inspiring women leaders in their respective fields who share their incredible stories of self-worth as part of a series of inspirational testimonials, elucidating the brand’s historic affirmation: You’re Worth It!

On the new collaboration, Navya told media sources, “I am delighted to have this opportunity to be associated with a brand like L’Oréal Paris that has always driven groundbreaking efforts towards liberating women and encouraging them to celebrate themselves — because they are worth it! It’s amazing to see an international brand supporting women to be the best version of themselves through such unique initiatives, truly bringing about a revolutionary change. I hope to further support the brand’s vision and spread the message of worth and empowerment to every beautiful woman out there!”

Along with Navya celebrities like Aditi Rao Hydari, Mithali Raj and Dr Jaishree Sharad will also be part of the campaign.

According to reports, Aditi also shared that she felt honoured to be part of the campaign and the brand’s initiative to empower women.

“I feel honoured to be a part of the L’Oréal Paris family and more so because of their strong thought-provoking initiatives to empower women to believe in themselves and achieve the unthinkable. I truly believe that every choice you make can empower you to live your life and shape your identity in the way that you choose. Every woman should dream and have the courage and freedom to live her dream and discover her true potential,” she told media sources.

Indian cricketer, Mithali Raj also announced her thoughts on the collaboration stating that she was grateful to the brand for bringing out her story to the audience. Mithali was quoted as saying, “Being a South Indian woman in the field of sports, I have faced innumerable challenges to make a mark in the world today. My struggles have shaped me into a mentally and emotionally strong person, let alone physical strength. I am ever so grateful to L’Oréal Paris for bringing alive my story so beautifully to the audience. My advice to every woman out there is to believe in yourself that you can achieve anything you set your mind and heart to, all you need to do is discover your true potential and channelize your energy in the right direction.”

Dr Jaishree Sharad who is a cosmetic dermatologist who boasts a clientele that includes many Indian celebrities, shared her thoughts on the campaign with media sources, saying, “Kudos to L’Oréal Paris for empowering women to be the best version of themselves through unique campaigns and initiatives, truly bringing about a revolutionary change. Regardless of the field, it is important for women to live their life on their own terms and strive to be the best version of herself. The world will be a much beautiful place if every woman out there truly believes she is worth it and gives it all takes to truly be worth it!”