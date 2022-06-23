I’m single because of him: Tabu on Ajay Devgn  

Actress Tabu has opened up in a recent interview with media sources about her relationship with actor Ajay Devgn and why she is single.

Speaking about the bond she shares with her cousin, Sameer Arya and the actor, she was quoted as saying to media sources, “He was my cousin Sameer Arya’s neighbour and close buddy, a part of my growing up years, and that has laid the foundation of our relationship. When I was young, Sameer and Ajay would spy on me, follow me around and threaten to beat up any boys who are caught talking to me. They were the big bullies and if I am single today, it is because of Ajay. I hope he repents and regrets what he did (sic).”

Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s writer Aakash Kaushik opens up about writing for horror comedies and his upcoming projects

The actress also joked about asking Ajay Devgn to find her a boy to marry and spoke about how much their relationship has grown because of having worked together on many projects. “If there is anyone I can count on, it’s Ajay. He is like a child and yet so protective. The atmosphere on set when he is around is so stress-free. We share a unique relationship and an unconditional affection (sic),” she told media sources.

In another interview, the actress revealed that Ajay Devgn never asked her to settle down. She was quoted as saying, “They will never ask me to settle down or to get married. They know me too well. They know what is good for me and what’s not (sic).” During the same conversation, when Ajay was asked what is good for the actress, he replied, “We all are good for her (sic).”

Also read: Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran’s film gets theatrical release date

Among some of the most iconic ’90s on-screen pairings are Tabu and Ajay Devgn. On the work front, the duo has starred in several blockbusters and shares a vivid camaraderie off-screen. They have acted alongside each other in Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Thakshak (1999), Drishyam (2015), Golmaal Again (2017), and De De Pyaar De (2019). The two will also share screen space in the Hindi adaptation of the hit Malayalam crime-thriller Drishyam 2 and a remake of the Tamil action-drama Kaithi, titled Bholaa.

The remake of Drishyam 2 is scheduled to release on November 18, 2022, while Bhola is slated for release on March 30, 2023.

Tabu was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has become one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.