Ashton Kutcher recalls drunkenly professing his love to Mila Kunis in a new interview

Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher recently opened up in an interview about the moment he drunkenly professed his love to actress Mila Kunis. The 44-year-old actor met his now-wife (Mila) when they were teenage co-stars on the classic sitcom, That 70s Show, but they didn't start dating until 2012, stated sources.

Speaking during an interview, the actor said, “The first time I told my wife that I love her, was while listening to You and Tequila. I might have had a little too much tequila. I showed up drunk at her house, at like two in the morning, and I just started screaming, ‘You and tequila make me crazy.’ And I told her I love her, and she said, ‘Don't say it if you don't mean it. Are you gonna love me in the morning when you wake up from this hangover? (sic)’” Ashton added that he still felt the same way after the night. He said in the interview, “And I woke up the next morning and said, ‘I still love you (sic).’”

He shared the story while speaking to country singer Kenny Chesney, who performed the song, You and Tequila, with Grace Potter. The singer was surprised to learn the track played such a key role in Ashton and Mila's relationship, saying, “Well, I had no idea that me and Grace Potter were such a part of the really intimate detail for you and your wife (sic).” To this, the actor replied, “You and Grace Potter brought it home (sic).”

Ashton and Mila welcomed their first Child Wyatt into the world in 2014 and got married the following year before she gave birth to their second child Dimitri in 2016.