Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton announce their pregnancy

Loki star Tom Hiddleston and his fiancé Zawe Ashton recently announced that they are expecting their first child. According to media sources, Zawe was seen with a baby bump at the New York premiere of her film Mr Malcom’s List. Last month Tom had confirmed their engagement rumor.

The actress donned an off shoulder Sabina Bilenko Coutre dress with decorative earrings, say reports. She was joined by her co-stars in the film, Sope Dirisu, Freida Pinto, Sianad Gregory, Theo James and director Emma Holly Jones. Tom was missing from the event.

There were rumors floating about the couple’s engagement after Ashton was spotted with a ring at BAFTA 2022 Awards where she appeared with Tom. In an interview in June, 2022, Tom had confirmed the couple’s engagement.

Sources state that, Tom said he was very pleased about the engagement, when asked about the relationship. The couple who made their first public appearance at the red carpet of Tony awards in September maintains a very private life.

Tom met Zawe at the sets of his 2019 film Betrayal. The couple had great off and on screen chemistry and expressed affection for each other as per media sources.

On the work front, Tom is currently working on the second season of his show Loki, claim media sources. Zawe will be soon joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the 2023 film The Marvels, along with Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Samuel S. Jackson.

This week was peppered with celebrity pregnancy announcements. It started with Bollwood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt announcing their pregnancy, followed by an announcement by Crash Landing On You actors Son-Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin.

