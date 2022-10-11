Happy Birthday, Hardik Pandya! Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and other celebrities wish the cricketer on social media

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya celebrates his 29th birthday today. According to sources, the cricketer is currently in Australia for the upcoming T-20 World cup. Indian celebrities like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik took to social media to wish the cricketer on the occasion.

Virat Kohli took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of Hardik with him and KL Rahul. He wrote “One with the birthday boy.”

Hardik’s brother Krunal Pandya also took to his official Instagram handle to share a video which featured several pictures of the brothers and their family including a throwback family photo. He captioned the post, “Happy birthday bachhu. I love you! There is no one like you. Keep believing. Keep inspiring everyone and just remember, I will always have your back @hardikpandya93.”

The official handle of the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) also tweeted a birthday wish for the sportsman sharing a poster of the cricketer which read, ‘Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya’. They captioned the post, “150 International matches, 2907 international runs, 134 international wickets. Wishing #TeamIndia all-rounder @hardikpandya7, a very happy birthday!”

Cricketer Dinesh Karthik also shared a picture of Hardik on Instagram and captioned the post, “To this handsome hunk. Happy birthday, darling @hardikpandya93.”

Kl Rahul shared a picture of him with Hardik in his Instagram stories writing, “ Happy birthday G.”

Hardik’s wife Natasha Stankovik shared a video of Hardik on her Instagram handle writing, “Happy bday to my soulmate. you make us all proud. keep shining bright my star, forever by your side @hardikpandya93 we love you.”