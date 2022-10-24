Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates India’s win in the Ind-Pak T20 WC match on an airport runway, says ‘Diwali came a day early’

The actor also stated that the pilot delayed the takeoff so that those on the flight could watch the final moments of the match

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared on the social media platform, Twitter, that he was on the runway for his flight home (Chandigarh) from Mumbai on Sunday, when he saw Ravichandran Ashwin score the winning run in the T20 WC match of India-Pakistan. The actor also stated that the pilot delayed the takeoff so that those on the flight could watch the final moments on their mobile phones, and just when India won, the engines roared in celebration.

Also read: Anushka’s post for Virat after his match-winning performance in the Ind-Pak T20 WC match is all heart

Ayushmann wrote a series of three tweets, celebrating the victory. “This story is for my future generations. I watched the final two overs inside the Mumbai-Chandigarh flight just before taking off with the passengers glued to their cell phones. I'm sure the cricket fanatic pilot delayed it deliberately by 5 mins, and nobody was complaining,” Ayushmann wrote.

This story is for my future generations. I watched the final two overs inside the Mumbai-Chandigarh flight just before taking off with the passengers glued to their cell phones. I’m sure the cricket fanatic pilot delayed it deliberately by 5 mins, and nobody was complaining. 1/2 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) October 23, 2022

The actor added, “Pandya and DK got out. Then came in Ashwin. Coolly gauged the wide ball. Well left. Scored the final runs. I've never witnessed a collective uproar of applause inside an aircraft. All this was happening while we were full throttle on the runway. Great timing by the flight captain.”

Pandya and DK got out. Then came in Ashwin. Coolly gauged the wide ball. Well left. Scored the final runs. I’ve never witnessed a collective uproar of applause inside an aircraft. All this was happening while we were full throttle on the runway. Great timing by the flight captain — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) October 23, 2022

He ended his ecstatic post saying, “Wish I could record it on my phone. But let me confess, I'm socially awkward doing these things. Also, I wanted to live this experience. Thank you Team India and Virat for bringing in Diwali a day early.”

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in the 2022 Hindi-language comedy film, Doctor G. The film which was directed by Anubhuti Kashyap was released on October 14, 2022. The movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah, Sheeba Chaddha Abhay Mishra and Indraneil Sengupta in pivotal roles. The actor will be next seen in films like Action Hero and Dream Girl 2.