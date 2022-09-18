Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: wishes pour in for the Indian Prime Minister

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi celebrates his 72nd birthday today. Many celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Babu, Mammootty, Dalai Lama, Akshay Kumar, and Mohanlal took to social media to wish the leader on this occasion.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter wishing the Prime Minister and even asked him to take a day off and enjoy the day.“Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals. Take a day off and enjoy your Birthday, sir. Happy Birthday,” he wrote.

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Birthday greetings to our hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi! Wishing you great health, happiness and continued success.”

Malayalam superstar Mammootty also took to Twitter, writing, “Birthday Wishes to Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji.”

Malayalam actor, Mohanlal, also took to the social media platform to wish the Prime Minister. “Warmest birthday wishes and much love to our Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. May you have a blessed year filled with good health, happiness and more success,” he tweeted.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt also sent out wishes for Narendra Modi. The actor also thanked Modi for his leadership and heaped praises for changing the outlook of the nation. Sanjay took to Twitter, where he shared a photo posing with Modi. He captioned the post, “Sending my warm birthday wishes to the man who changed the outlook of our Nation, Thank you for your great leadership! A Happy birthday @narendramodi.”

Sending my warm birthday wishes to the man who changed the outlook of our Nation, Thank you for your great leadership!

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar also extended his warm wishes for the Prime Minister on Twitter. He wrote, “To the strongest pillar of our nation, leading our country to making an enduring mark on the world map - happy birthday @narendramodi ji!”

Actor Akshay Kumar has wished the Prime Minister saying that he finds the leader's vision, warmth, and capacity to work ‘deeply inspiring’. Akshay took to his Instagram story, where he shared a picture of himself sitting across a table with the leader. For the caption, he wrote: “Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work..just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring.Happy Birthday @narendramodifi. Wish you health, happiness and a glorious year Ahead.”

Actor Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and shared two pictures with Modi. He wrote on the microblogging website: "A very Happy Birthday to the man who has put India on the world map in a way we could never have imagined. The harbinger of acche din, the leader of our proud nation. May you live long and stay healthy! @narendramodi.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished the leader by posting a greeting on his official Twitter handle. “Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday," he tweeted.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor too posted a photo with Modi and wrote, “May he work to remove the darkness enveloping so many of our fellow citizens & bring them the light of progress, development & social harmony instead.”

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama shared a birthday wish on his official Twitter handle for Modi. “On the occasion of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seventy-second birthday I have written to him to offer my warmest good wishes and prayers for his continued good health,” he tweeted.