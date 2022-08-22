Happy birthday Chiranjeevi: Mohanlal, Allu Arjun, and Pawan Kalyan wish the Mega Star

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela celebrates his 67th birthday today. On this occasion, several celebrities across the Indian film industry, including actors Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, and Dulquer Salmaan, wished the Stalin actor a very happy birthday.

Malayalam actor Mohanlal, who was among the first to wish the actor on his birthday, tweeted, “Wishing Chiranjeevi Garu a very Happy Birthday. May you be blessed with good health and happiness always (sic).”

Actor Mammootty posted a picture of him and Chiranjeevi on Twitter, writing, “Happy Birthday, Dear @KChiruTweets Bhai. Wishing you good health and happiness always. Best wishes for all your personal and professional endeavors. Stay Blessed (sic).”

Dulquer Salmaan also took to the social media platform to wish Chiranjeevi. He wrote, “Wishing the megastar Chiranjeevigaru a very happy birthday!!! (sic)”

Telugu Power star Pawan Kalyan took to Twitter to wish the actor, writing, “My Wholehearted Birthday wishes to my Beloved Brother whom I love, respect & adore.. @KChiruTweets Wishing you Good Health, Success & Glory on this special day (sic).”

Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda posted a video of him meeting the actor on one of his film sets with Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur. He captioned the video, “Happy Birthday Megastarr

@KChiruTweets sir IIII Looooove You! Enjoy every conversation with you, connect so much to your emotions and journey and have the highest respect for the person you are! (sic)”

Telugu film star, Mahesh Babu, for his part, wished Chiranjeevi saying, “Happy birthday Chiranjeevi sir... Wishing you great health, happiness and many more successful years ahead! (sic)”

Pushpa star Allu Arjun shared a picture of the Gang Leader actor wishing him on Twitter. He wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to our one and only Megastar Chiranjeevi (sic).”

Radhika Sarathkumar, who has acted with Chiranjeevi in several films, wrote, “To my dearest Chiranjeevi happy happy birthday. May our bond be stronger, may you have all the happiness, peace and good health always (sic).”

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in the 2022 film Acharya. The film directed by Koratala Siva also starred Ram Charan in a special appearance. Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Mohan Raja’s upcoming film Godfather which is the remake of the Malayalam film, Lucifer, which starred Mohanlal in the lead role.

