‘Jeete raho, khush raho’ is Katrina's birthday wish for Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal

As Bollywood actor Sunny Kaushal turns 33 today, his brother Vicky Kaushal and sister-in-law Katrina Kaif had the best birthday wish for the actor. Katrina shared a picture on her Instagram handle from her wedding ceremony, which took place last year. In the image, Sunny is seen touching Katrina's feet and the actress is seen blessing him. She captioned the picture, “Jeete raho, khush raho (Live long. Be Happy) (sic).”

Vicky too shared a picture from the wedding ceremony. In the image, the two brothers look dapper in Indian wear as they look at the camera.“Happy Birthday to the most sarvgunn sampann Kaushal! Love you @sunsunnykhez,” wrote Vicky along with the picture.

Sunny’s Father Sham Kaushal also took to the social media platform to wish the actor. He shared a collage of Sunny’s pictures, writing, “Wish you a very Happy Birthday Sunny Puttar. May God's blessings be always with you. As a father feeling blessed to have a son like you. Always love and blessings. Rab Rakha (sic).”

It was in 2021 when Katrina joined the Kaushal family. She and Vicky tied the knot at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

On the work front, Sunny was last seen in the 2021 romantic drama film, Hurdang which was directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. The film also starred Nushrratt Bharuccha and Vijay Varma in important roles. Sunny will next be seen sharing the screen with veteran actress Neetu Kapoor in the upcoming film, Letters To Mr Khanna. Using comedy as its main premise, the film, directed by Milind Dhaimade, delves into the integral fabric of families, communication, and memories, as well as their role in forcing us to grow up. According to sources, the coming-of-age story will capture the beautiful and relatable relationship between a mother and her son. It also stars Shraddha Srinath.