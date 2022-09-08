Siddhant Chaturvedi tried to flirt with Katrina Kaif on sets of Phone Bhoot, reveals Ishaan Khatter

Actors Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Katrina Kaif, who are awaiting the release of their upcoming film Phone Bhoot, appeared on a recent episode of Karan Johar's celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan. In the episode, Ishaan and Siddhant opened up about their experience of working with Katrina on the film.

Siddhant said, “She is a bro. I mean... she is amazing (sic).” Ishaan also spoke about the first day Katrina came on the sets, saying, “I do remember actually distinctly with Katrina on set. We had been shooting and then Katrina walks in on set and we have this haphazard kind of set situation in Film City. So Katrina walks in on set and the vibe just goes... Changes. It's like pura mahaul hi badal gaya hai. It's like we could hear whispers of Kat coming on set. Katrina is coming and everyone was like... We were like what's going on here? (sic)”

Ishaan also revealed that Siddhant tried to flirt with Katrina on the sets of the film but the actress didn’t take any notice of it. When asked who the “biggest flirt” among Ishaan and Siddhant was, Katrina said, “Maybe not just with me, so I would say neither (sic).” Ishaan added, “If I may, the first 3 days, Sid had his flirt game on (sic).” To this, Siddhant said, “But she was not looking at me. She was looking away (sic).”

Talking about one thing that annoys him the most about the actress, Ishaan said, “She will be speaking to you and she genuinely listens right when you speak, which is lovely when you're having a conversation. Looking into your eyes. Except when she stops listening. And it can happen at any given point. So you're speaking to Katrina Kaif and suddenly you're speaking to a wall. Like there's no one there, there's no person. Like, she is looking at you, but she is looking through you (sic).”

Phone Bhoot is an upcoming Hindi-language horror-comedy film directed by Gurmmeet Singh. The movie, which has been produced by Excel Entertainment, is scheduled for release on November 4, 2022, according to reports.