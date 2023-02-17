Prithvi Shaw attacked by a group of people after the cricketer denies a selfie 

According to a police complaint, a dispute over selfies developed into a brawl involving a baseball bat and a car chase in Mumbai for cricketer Prithvi Shaw on Wednesday night. In the police investigation, eight people are accused of charging Prithvi and his friend, damaging their car's glass, and demanding INR 50,000.

According to sources, after the batsman refused them a selfie at a five-star hotel in Mumbai, a bunch of individuals attacked Prithvi Shaw's friend's car. The accused followed the car and threatened to file fake accusations if money was not supplied, according to the complaint submitted by Prithvi's friend. Prithvi had left for dinner at a five-star hotel in Santacruz, Bombay when the unnamed suspects showed up and insisted on taking a selfie.

Later, the same group then returned and requested selfies with the other suspects after Shaw complied with two requests for one. This time, the cricketer declined. his companion complained about them to the restaurant management over the phone after they persisted. The manager asked the accused to leave the hotel. They were upset by this episode, so when Shaw and his companion left the hotel after dinner, some individuals were waiting outside.

The police told media sources that they are investigating the case. They also added that a case has been registered under sections 384, 143, 148, 149, 427, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.