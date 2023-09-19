Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez file for divorce after two years of marriage: Reports

Pop sensation Ariana Grande and her husband, Dalton Gomez, have reportedly filed for divorce after being married for two years. The divorce filings were made on Monday with Ariana initiating the process and Dalton promptly responding, stated reports.

The decision to divorce comes after what sources described as a period during which Ariana and Dalton were ‘taking their time together to slowly work through the details of the agreement privately.’ These sources also said that the couple approached the situation with care and respect for each other throughout the process. The couple made it clear that they have moved on from their relationship, listing the date of separation as February 20, 2023.

Reports added that the signs of trouble in the marriage were noted earlier this year when Ariana was seen without her wedding ring in July, sparking speculation about difficulties in the relationship. Reports later revealed that they had been separated since January, attempting a reconciliation that ultimately proved unsuccessful. Sources with direct knowledge of the situation indicated that their relationship was headed towards divorce.

Interestingly, issues in Ariana and Dalton's relationship seem to have surfaced even before Ariana began filming for Wicked. Sources suggest that they encountered challenges during this time but maintained their friendship, staying in regular communication via phone.

Ariana and Dalton exchanged vows in a private ceremony at her Montecito residence in May 2021, preceded by an engagement. The couple had spent considerable time together during the COVID-19 pandemic, often sharing glimpses of their love story through photographs on social media.

Dalton, a real estate agent, began dating Ariana in early 2020. Before their relationship, Ariana was engaged to comedian Pete Davidson, a whirlwind engagement that ended within a few months in October 2018.