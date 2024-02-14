Blake Lively responds to hubby Ryan Reynolds' Super Bowl joke about where she was

Actress Blake Lively is back home after Super Bowl weekend. The Gossip Girl actress, 36, posted an Instagram Story in response to her husband Ryan Reynolds' Instagram joke questioning where she was — even though Blake had been shown alongside Taylor Swift multiple times on TV that night.

Posing in front of the same Deadpool trailer background as Ryan, 47, did in his post, Blake wrote, "Honey, I'm home. My day was good. Yours?", as per a media source.



Blake Lively was alongside Taylor at Sunday's Super Bowl in Las Vegas, which saw the Love Story hitmaker's boyfriend Travis Kelce help bring the Kansas City Chiefs to victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

As per the source, the Gossip Girl alum cheered on the Chiefs wearing a red Adidas tracksuit and white cropped tank top. Rather than go all-out sporty, however, she paired the look with stiletto heels and retro '80s-style curls.



Ryan — who tied the knot with Blake in 2012 — hilariously took to Instagram earlier to ask “Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also, has anyone seen my wife?”

He then shared a shot of Blake's arm, featuring multiple bangles and a Deadpool charm, with the caption, "Found my wife”.