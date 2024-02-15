Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce is producing first feature film

Hours before tragic news about the Super Bowl victory parade erupting in violence, it was reported that singer Taylor Swift’s beau and football player Travis Kelce is set to make his first feature film.

Travis is helping make the indie movie My Dead Friend Zoe, as per a media source.



He’s got credit as an executive producer of the dark comedy, which stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Natalie Morales, Ed Harris and Morgan Freeman and is costing less than $10 million to make, as per another media source.

The war drama, which has been written by Kyle Hausmann-Stokes and A. J. Bermudez, will premiere in March and is based on the former’s short film Merit x Zoe.

Travis has been thrust into global headlines due to his relationship with Taylor, but in 2016 he was also in the spotlight thanks to his 2016 reality dating series, on E! called Catching Kelce.



He and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce, 36, also host their popular New Heights podcast, on which they regularly chat about Travis’ feelings about his newfound level of fame and love for Taylor.

Taylor has produced several of her films including 2023’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie – which became the highest-grossing concert film of all time.