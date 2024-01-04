Jigarthanda Double X star Shine Tom Chacko announces engagement to his girlfriend Thanuja

Popular Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko announced engagement to his long-time girlfriend, model Thanuja on New Year's Day at an intimate ceremony. The event was attended only by close family and friends.



The Jigarthanda Double X actor dropped some pictures from the photo shoot on his social media handle, ending all the speculations about their relationship. In the pictures, Shine looks dapper in light hues and giving him a run for his money, is his fiancee Thanuja, who stuns in a simple and beautiful dress.



It is to be noted that Shine Tom Chacko and Thanuja were spotted together at several film gatherings, thus fuelling rumours about a relationship. The latest announcement is expected to put the rumours to rest.



On the film front, Shine was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj's latest outing, Jigarthanda Double X. He was seen as filmstar Jeyakodi, an aspiring politician. His performance won him rave reviews in the film, which stars Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead. Jigarthanda Double X, which is a spiritual successor to Jigarthanda (2014), went on to become a box office success.



Shine was also seen in director Sohan Seenulal's Dance Party. The entertainer also starred Sreenath Basi, Prayaga Martin and Vishnu Unnikrishnan. Shine Tom Chacko also has in his kitty, Devara and Paradise Circus. Both films are under production.