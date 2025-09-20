SNL’s Michael Che confronts Kanye West about his 2018 SNL stunt

During Kanye west's long speech about Donald Trump and other topics, he said, "you can't be controlled by monolithic thoughts. You can't always have, every time you have a Black subject matter like [Bill] Cosby that you have to have a Black comedian talking about him".

In another controversial moment, Kanye West talked about how he was asked not to wear his 'Make America Great Again' backstage. He said, "They bullied me backstage. They bullied me, and then they say I'm in a sunken place. You wanna see the sunken place? I'mma listen to y'all now. I'm gonna put my Superman cape on".

The documentary finally showed Michael Che's confrontation backstage who approached West and said, "You good with me? For real? That was f---ed up".

Michael Che felt like Kanye West's speech was a bolt from the blue which indirectly criticised him. However, Kanye denied that he made any implications about Michael when he talked about the Bill Cosby joke.

Michael Che retorted saying, "I'm the Black comedian that made a joke about Cosby...Why'd you do that to me?"