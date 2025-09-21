Jennifer Aniston reportedly wants to come to India for silent retreat and meditation

Jennifer Aniston was accompanied by her The Morning Show co-star, Reese Witherspoon, during the interview. The two have been the lead actors of the show and were promoting the fourth season before the release.

Jennifer Aniston also talked about her experience with Indian traditions during the exclusive interview. Jennifer Aniston was seen in a dazzling lehenga during a Indian wedding scene in the Netflix movie, Murder Mystery 2.

When asked if it was a true Indian experience, the actor said, "Does it count when it's Adam Sandler and me in wedding garb? The weddings are extraordinary though, the production, the music, the dancing, it's exquisite. The wardrobe, the jewels, it’s unbelievable".

The actor now wants to move beyond the film set and experience India and its spiritualism in the country itself.

During the interview, Reese Witherspoon, who has already been to India recalled her experiences and expressed that she would love to visit once again. "I was so lucky I got to film there on a movie. I did a movie called 'Vanity Fair' with Mira Nair about 22 years ago. It was amazing, and I would love to go back".

The Morning Show is a critically acclaimed television show and season 4 has recently released on September 17, 2025.