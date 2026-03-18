Netflix to reportedly back out from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle partnership

The partnership between Archewell and Netflix will allegedly end without much buzz. An insider from Netflix revealed to a media house, "The mood in the building is 'We're done'. The insider added that dismal rating and "poor communication" has prompted Netflix to take the decision to walk away from the partnership. However, there has been no official confirmation or announcement following the claims.

Harry and Meghan have continued to deny the rumours of a strained partnership with Netflix. However, the stats tell a different story. Meghan Markle launched a lifestyle show on Netflix titled, With Love, Meghan which failed to bring in the viewers.

Moreover, the former actress' lifestyle brand, As Ever also failed to make the sale and Netflix reportedly had to give away surplus products worth $10 million to their employees, incurring great losses.

Further rumours have suggested that Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and the platform's content head, Bela Bajaria want the partnership to end and are annoyed with the couple. However, these rumours have been dubbed "inaccurate" by the streaming giant. To make things more confusing, Bela has even publicly praised Archewell as a partner.

Archewell Productions was launched in 2020 with the vision to support different ventures and shows. It has, however, failed to make an impact so far.