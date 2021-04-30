When the announcement about the official remake of Asuran in Telugu titled Narappa was announced, cinema fans were elated. Superstar Venkatesh Daggubati was roped in as the lead hero. The movie which was scheduled for a May release is now postponed.



The makers of the action-thriller took to their official Twitter handle to share the news with the audience. Venkatesh also released a statement asking his fans to stay safe and also said, “In lieu of the pandemic, #Narappa will not be releasing on May 14th. A new theatrical date will be announced once we overcome this unprecedented crisis. Stay safe.” The announcement did not say anything about when the movie is slated for a release.



See his tweet here:

Venkatesh's tweet

Narappa, the remake of Vetrimaaran’s Asuran is a tale of class differences and casteism. It will follow the story of a lower-class family and the oppression they face by the upper-class landlords. Asuran was well-received from critics and the audiences alike when it came out. Dhanush, the main lead in the original put forth a stellar performance. The Telugu remake directed by Srikanth Addala is bankrolled by Suresh Productions. The ensemble cast features Priyamani, Karthik Ratnam, and Prakash Raj.



On the work front, Venkatesh is also working on Drishyam 2 and F3: Fun and Frustration.