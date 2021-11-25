Regina Cassandra to star in Breaking News

Actor Regina Cassandra will be headlining the Telugu film, Breaking News.



The film will be directed by Vedula Subbu, who has earlier directed Raahu and Bommala Koluvu. The shooting of the film began on Tuesday. Breaking News will be produced by writer-director BVS Ravi of Jawaan and Wanted-fame, marking his foray into film production. He will be bankrolling the film through RAW Entertainments in association with Mango Mass Media.



Ravi took to Twitter to announce the commencement of the shoot and shared a picture of the primary crew, including Regina, from the shooting spot. The film also stars Subbaraju and JD Chakravarthy in prominent roles. Praveen Lakkaraju, best-known for his work in O Pitta Katha and Express Raja will be scoring music for the film.



Regina, on the other hand, has Nene Naa, Saakini Daakini, and Borrder in her pipeline.