Indian singer Jubin Nautiyal sustains multiple injuries after an accident

According to reports, popular Indian singer Jubin Nautiyal was recently rushed to the hospital after he met with an accident during the early hours of Thursday. Sources added the singer has suffered a minor head injury along with broken elbows and cracked ribs after he fell down his building’s staircase. The artiste has been in news recently owing to his latest hit songs including Tu Saamne Aaye, Manike, and Bana Sharabi, among others.

Reports stated that Jubin will undergo surgery for his right arm after the accident and has been advised to not use the arm. Sources also said that the singer was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday with a fractured elbow.

Last week, Jubin launched his latest track, Tu Saamne Aaye, with Yohani at Kajrat. He has established himself as one of the top singers in the country with hit tracks such as Raataan Lambiyaan, Lut Gaye, Humnava Mere, Tujhe Kitne Chahne Lage Hum, Tum Hi Aana, and Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra.

Jubin is an Indian singer who was born in Dehradun in 1989. He started learning music at the Welham Boys' School, Dehradun where he built a base in classical music.

He made his singing debut in the Hindi-film industry with the song, Ek Mulakat, for the 2014 film, Sonali Cable. He went on to sing many tracks in various Indian languages. In 2022, he was awarded the Best Male Playback Singer trophy at the IIFA Awards (International Indian Film Academy Awards) for the track, Raatan Lambiyan, from Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah.