Samantha to play pregnant woman in Yashoda?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is to play a pregnant woman in her upcoming thriller Yashoda. "Samantha will be seen as a nurse who is into her sixth month of pregnancy. She gets cheated by her boyfriend and she takes the support of another woman, played by Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, to trace the man on the run," says a source close to the development, adding, "Samantha is excited to play a different character, which is both challenging and physically demanding. She is having great fun on the sets and enjoying every moment."



The next schedule of Yashoda will begin on January 20 and the team is planning to wrap up the entire production by March 31.



Directed by Hari and Harish, the film will release simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi in summer.



The technical team of Yashoda includes Mani Sharma and M Sukumar as the music composer and the cinematographer, respectively.



In addition to Yashoda, Samantha will also be seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Shaakuntalam, The Arrangements of Love, and Russo Brothers' Citadel.