Makers of Mahesh Babu's next announce commencement of filming and release date

Mahesh Babu next titled SSMB28, helmed by Telugu director Trivikram Srinivas will release in summer 2023. The makers recently took to social media to announce the commencement of the film’ s shoot and reveal the release date of the highly anticipated film.

“The Evergreen Combo of Super Star @urstrulyMahesh & wizard of words #Trivikram is back to REIGN! The most eagerly awaited #SSMB28 pre-production has started. EPIC and MASSive blast awaits at theatres, Summer 2023! (sic)”, the producers of SSMB28 wrote on their social media handles.

According to sources, the pre-production of the film has already begun and the regular shoots will take place from August 2022. The film is said to be an action entertainer featuring Mahesh in an unseen role. The film which will star Pooja Hegde as the leading lady will be produced by S Radha Krishna (Chinna Babu) under his banner Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Reports state that SSMB28 will be shot on a big budget and will have great production value. Trivikram has penned an entertaining script for the actor which will appeal to a wide range of audiences, said sources. The film was announced in May 2021 with an announcement video.

This will be Mahesh’s third movie with Trivikram. The duo has delivered entertaining movies like Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010) in the past.

Mahesh was last seen this year in the hit Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata where he essayed the role of a money lender. He, reportedly has also signed a project with RRR director S.S. Rajamouli.

Trivikram’s last film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) was a blockbuster at the box office. The film starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. He also penned the script for ‘Power Star’ Pawan Kalyan’s 2022 action film Bheemla Nayak.

