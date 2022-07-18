‘It makes me proud to play this role,” says Tara Sutaria on her role in upcoming thriller, Apurva

Tara Sutaria, who will play the lead role of Apurva in the upcoming thriller of the same name, said in an interview with a media house that she was proud to have taken up the character. She was quoted as saying, "I couldn't have asked for a better script, and as a young woman, it makes me proud to be able to play 'Apurva' (sic)."

The actress added, "This is a story of a girl whose grit and inner strength are remarkable, and I'm thrilled to begin my journey in portraying a young woman whose intelligence, wit and courage are the reasons she survives against all odds." The film will showcase the gripping story of a girl who survives a dangerous night using her wits and strength.

Also read: Ek Villain 2: Tara Sutaria joins the cast alongside Disha Patani, John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur

Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat was quoted as saying on the film, "I appreciate the faith put in me by Murad bhai for loving the script from the get-go and to being given the opportunity to direct such a unique story. It is a script that will totally enthrall viewers (sic)."

"Apurva is a story that excited all of us at the studio from the word go, and we knew we had an incredible thriller waiting to be told. We are proud to present a compelling narrative that is going to keep the viewers engaged till the very end (sic)," said Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star during the interview.

Also read: Actress Tara Sutaria is all excited about Tadap, Heropanti 2 and Ek Villain Returns

Murad Khetani, Cine1 Studios, added: "When I heard 'Apurva', I instantly knew that this story needs to reach the audience. Tara, I believe, is extremely talented, and it will be exciting to present her in this thriller ably helmed by Nikhil Bhat (sic)."

'Apurva' is an edge-of-the-seat thriller and will see Tara Sutaria in an avatar never seen before. The film, produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, will go on floors soon.