Surya-starrer Jai Bhim to be screened at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Actor Surya’s movie titled Jai Bhim has been chosen, along with other Indian films, to be screened at The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), which will take place between August 12 and August 20, according to media reports.

Other Tamil movies like The Road to Kuthriyar, Perianayaki, Ayu and Paraasakthi have also been chosen to be streamed at the film festival. Jai Bhim, which was released on November 2, 2021, premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video last year and received positive reviews from critics as well as the audience, as reported by media sources. The film is based on the story of a lawyer (Suriya), who fights to get justice for a tribal man falsely accused of robbery.

The Road to Kuthriyar is a docu-fiction movie which was directed by Bharat Miller, with Dhruv Athreye, Chinna Dorai, Parvathi Om, M.K. Raghavendra, Mariammal and Saravana Dhruv in the cast; the film follows a wildlife researcher from the city, who is faced with the task of conducting a 'mammal survey' of the 600-square-kilometre Kodaikanal Wildlife Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu.

Perianayaki directed by Bala Murali Shingade stars Jeyagowri Sivakumaran in the lead role. The story revolves around the life of an immigrant from Sri Lanka -- 56-year-old Perianayaki -- whose day begins as it does every day: at her dead-end job at the local supermarket.

Media sources have revealed that several Hindi films like 83, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Dobaaraa, Jalsa, Laal Singh Chaddha, No Land’s Man and The Miniaturist of Junagadh have also been shortlisted to be screened at the festival.

The line-up of Malayalam films, reportedly, includes Chavittu, Kasiminte Kadal, Nisabdham, Paka, and Woman with a Movie Camera.

Actors and other artists from the Indian film industry will be attending the festival, according to media reports. Samantha, Tamannaah, Abhishek Bachchan, Shefali Shah and Vaani Kapoor will reportedly be in attendance.