Allari Naresh and Vijay Kanakamedala to reunite after Naandhi

Actor Allari Naresh will be once again reuniting with filmmaker Vijay Kanakamedala, for an upcoming film tentatively titled #NareshVijay2, the makers announced on Monday.

The duo previously worked in the 2021 crime drama Naandhi.

The upcoming film is bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi of Shine Screens that made several interesting projects such as Krishnarjuna Yuddham, Majili, Gaali Sampath and Tuck Jagadish. The banner will be producing the Narash film as its fifth project.

Billed to be a “new age action thriller”, the script of the film has also been written by Vijay. The team will start production after the actor completes his ongoing film Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam.