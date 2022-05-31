Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Netflix series Rana Naidu wraps up shooting

Netflix action-drama series Rana Naidu starring nephew-uncle duo Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati wrapped up filming recently. It is the official adaptation of American show Ray Donovan, which featured Liev Shreiber.

The Hindi series has been shot majorly in Mumbai and follows the life of the city’s go-to-fixer, Rana Naidu. He does the dirty work for the top power players; making the problems of the city's celebrities, superstar athletes, and business moguls disappear.

The series also features Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rajesh Jais in pivotal roles. Directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, Rana Naidu is produced by Aaron Sunder of Locomotive Global Inc. The Netflix series will be dubbed in multiple southern languages on release.