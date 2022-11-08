Mahesh Babu to resume SSMB28 shoot this month

Actor Mahesh Babu, who is back from a family vacation, will rejoin the sets of his upcoming action drama SSMB28 in the third week of November.

Having halted the film's shoot due to the demise of his mother, Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, Mahesh has been out of action for a month now. The news of Mahesh resuming the shoot of SSMB28 will now put to rest the speculations about the film being put on the back burner due to creative differences with director Trivikram Srinivas.

“Trivikram met Mahesh recently for the final narration and the actor, too, was impressed with the changes the director incorporated to woo the pan-India audience. The team is now planning to resume the shoot with a month-long schedule in the third week of this month,” says a source close to the development.

Pooja Hegde, who is coming together with Mahesh after Maharshi, will also join the sets during this schedule. “The makers will shoot crucial scenes on Mahesh and Pooja in a specially erected set,” the source adds.

Produced by S Radha Krishna under Haarika & Haasine Creations, SSMB28 has music by S Thaman and cinematography by PS Vinod. The film, which marks Mahesh’s third collaboration with Trivikram, will also be dubbed into Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.