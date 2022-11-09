Ram Charan to team up with Vassishta

Director Vassishta, who rose to fame with Kalyan Ram-starrer socio-fantasy drama Bimbisara, is the front-runner to join forces with Ram Charan for a pan-India film. Touted to be a socio-fantasy entertainer, the film will be bankrolled by UV Creations.

"Charan was pleased with the storyline of Vassishta and requested the director to come up with a bound script. The fantasy element coupled with drama and romance has impressed Charan big time and the actor is planning to take this film onto the sets in the second half of 2023," says a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, Vassishta has also narrated a story to Rajinikanth and got a go-ahead from the 71-year-old actor. In all probability, the film will be bankrolled by Dil Raju on a pan-India scale.

Charan, on the other hand, is currently shooting for Shankar's political action drama and he is also committed to reuniting with his Rangasthalam director, Sukumar, in an action drama.