After Iravin Nizhal comes another Tamil film made in a single shot!

The film will follow some events that take place in a police station over a night.

A few months after the release of director Parthiban's film, Iravin Nizhal, which the director claimed to be the world's first non-linear, single-shot film, comes the news that another film called Drama has now been made in a single shot. The Tamil film, which has been directed by Aju Kizhumala, features actors Kishore, Charlie, Jai Bala and Kavya Bellu in the lead roles.

“The entire unit rehearsed for this film for over 180 days and shot the film in a matter of one hour and 53 minutes (sic),” Jai who plays the male lead in the film, was quoted as saying.

Jai also shared with sources that the film will follow some events that take place in a police station over a night. “The story is about what happens in a police station when the power goes off for a brief period. A murder occurs. An investigation follows to find out the murderer and the reason behind the crime (sic),” he added.

On the topic of the film being named Drama, actress Kavya told media sources, “In theatre, there is no room for mistakes. When you go on stage, you simply perform. There is no room for repeating an act. Similarly, this film was a single-shot film. All of us had to deliver our parts convincingly together to complete it in one shot. We thought that the title Drama would indicate the fact that we had worked like theatre artistes to make this film with no second chances for correcting mistakes (sic).”

Produced by Antony Raj M in association with Jayachandran PP, and Dr Jolly Ambukan, the film has cinematography by Shinos and background score by Bijibal.