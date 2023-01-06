‘A true gentleman with an amazing civic sense:’ Model-turned-actor Vishwanath PU on working with ‘Thala’ Ajith for Thunivu

Vishwanath PU (45), who has a never-ending enthusiasm for exploring all that life has to offer, has enjoyed diverse, extensive careers in industries ranging from the airlines to modelling and theatre. So, it comes as no surprise when we hear that he has also cherished a passion for acting for most of his life and subsequently, played supporting roles in several films including Mysskin’s Mugamoodi and Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada.

However, the feather in his cap now appears to be his role as an army officer in H Vinoth’s upcoming thriller Thunivu, starring Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier. “I was doing a lot of ad films and found out, during one of them, that auditions for Thunivu were going on. I took part in that and got to hear from the makers that I would fit this role. Soon enough, I landed myself in this project,” he explains.

Also read: [PICS] Ahead of Thunivu’s release, Ajith Kumar vacations in London with family

Watch the trailer of Thunivu here:

The question on everyone’s mind at this point would be: What was it like working with ‘Thala’ Ajith in person? We waste no time in asking Vishwanath this and are not disappointed when we hear his answer. “The opportunity to spend time with Ajith, get to know him and act with him was a major learning experience for me. He was humble, hardworking, selfless, disciplined and a true gentleman with an amazing civic sense. He took care of the people around him. For example, during shooting, he was on an extremely bumpy speedboat ride for six hours, which usually results in intense motion sickness. But when he came back to the shore from the shoot, he spotted me chilling and invited me for coffee in an easygoing tone without any mention of the difficulties of the shoot he had just been a part of. He was highly aware of his surroundings and the people around him,” Vishwanath tells us with much admiration in his voice.

Considering his divergence in careers, we wonder what option Vishwanath would have chosen if not acting and modelling. “I guess I would have opened an adventure sports club and become an instructor, since I love the outdoors and everything it entails,” he concludes.