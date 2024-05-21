Richa-Ali’s ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ to premiere at Cannes selection for young audiences

Girls Will Be Girls, produced by couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, is set to premiere at the prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival under the Cannes Écrans Juniors category.

Ali said: “From the very beginning, we knew Girls Will Be Girls was a special project. The response at Sundance was beyond our expectations, and now premiering at Cannes is a dream come true.

He praised the debutante director Suchi Talat and said that she has crafted a beautiful, poignant story that deserves this platform.