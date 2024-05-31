Patralekhaa clocks 10 years in cinema, thanks Hansal Mehta for identifying her talent

As her debut film CityLights marks its decade since release, actress Patralekhaa, who is married to actor Rajkummar Rao, has expressed her gratitude to filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who gave her the big break, for “identifying her talent”.

Reflecting on her journey, the actress said: “It has been an incredible journey filled with learning, growth, and unforgettable moments. I owe a special thanks to my director, Hansal Mehta, for identifying my talent and giving me the opportunity to perform the beautiful and complex role of Rakhi Deepak Singh.”