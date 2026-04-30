Meryl Streep had initially turned down the role in The Devil Wears Prada

Meryl Streep is still unmatched at 76. The Oscar-winning actress is currently busy promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2, the sequel to the massively popular 2006 drama, The Devil Wears Prada. Her red carpet looks are making head turns and fans cannot wait for Miranda Priestly to return on screen.
We cannot think of anyone else as Miranda but Meryl who made the character iconic. However, the actress almost turned down the role originally and we can only wonder if the film would have been nearly as legendary without her.
Legendary Hollywood actress Meryl Streep is returning as the iconic Runway editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada 2. However, in a recent television interview, she said that she refused the role originally.
The actress appeared on TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 and recalled the time she was offered the role years ago. "They called me up and they made an offer, and I said, 'No, not going to do it'", she said.
When asked why she turned it down, Meryl said she wanted higher pay. Meryl Streep added, "I knew it was going to be a hit and I wanted to see if I doubled my ask...And they went right away and said, 'Sure.' And I thought, I'm 50, 60, it took me this long to understand that I could do that".
"They needed me, I felt, I was ready to retire, but that was a lesson", the actress said and the room must have let out a collective sigh because who can imagine anyone else as the sassy and flawed Miranda Priestly?
Meryl Streep has reunited with her cast from the original movie for the sequel as she is joined by Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. The core four is ready to bring magic to the world of high fashion 20 years later.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is all set to hit the theatres on May 1, 2026.