Meryl Streep had initially turned down the role in The Devil Wears Prada

Meryl Streep is still unmatched at 76. The Oscar-winning actress is currently busy promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2, the sequel to the massively popular 2006 drama, The Devil Wears Prada. Her red carpet looks are making head turns and fans cannot wait for Miranda Priestly to return on screen.

We cannot think of anyone else as Miranda but Meryl who made the character iconic. However, the actress almost turned down the role originally and we can only wonder if the film would have been nearly as legendary without her.

Meryl Streep refused Miranda Priestly's role in The Devil Wears Prada originally

Legendary Hollywood actress Meryl Streep is returning as the iconic Runway editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada 2. However, in a recent television interview, she said that she refused the role originally.