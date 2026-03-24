Project Hail Mary directors have something to say about the rescheduling of the release date in India

The two directors praised the growing popularity of the Indian film industry all around the world, in an interview with an Indian media house. Referring to the postponement, Phil joked, "How dare you have your own successful film industry?"

Phil went on to demonstrate the increasing popularity of Indian films in the United States, stating that many Americans go to watch Indian movies in the theatre. Moreover, a Bollywood movie most often than not, ranks as one of the top 10 movies in the country.

His co-director, Christopher added, "And it's growing every year. Indian films in America have begun to gain broad cultural relevance, starting with RRR."

Project Hail Mary has been adapted from a novel by Andy Weir. It is a sci-fi movie with Oscar nominated actor Ryan Gosling playing the lead role of Ryland Grace, who is a science teacher who suddenly finds himself on a spaceship but has no idea how.



The film is based on a novel by Andy Weir. It also features Sandra Huller, Milana Vayntrub, Liz Kingsman, James Ortiz, and Lionel Boyce. The movie is already successfully running in the US following its release on March 20, 2026.