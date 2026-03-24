Project Hail Mary directors have something to say about the rescheduling of the release date in India

Ryan Gosling starrer, Project Hail Mary has already made cinematic history in 2026. The sci-fi adventure film, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, has collected a whopping total of $140.9 million at the global box office, making it the year's biggest debut yet.
However, the release of the Hollywood film in India has been postponed from March 20 to March 26, 2026, so that it does not clash with the Bollywood blockbuster, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh. The directors of the English movie have since reacted to the rescheduling.
Project Hail Mary directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have given their reaction to the postponed release of their film in India, by six days. The rescheduling was done to avoid any clash with Aditya Dhar directed, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which released on March 19, 2026.
The two directors praised the growing popularity of the Indian film industry all around the world, in an interview with an Indian media house. Referring to the postponement, Phil joked, "How dare you have your own successful film industry?"
Phil went on to demonstrate the increasing popularity of Indian films in the United States, stating that many Americans go to watch Indian movies in the theatre. Moreover, a Bollywood movie most often than not, ranks as one of the top 10 movies in the country.
His co-director, Christopher added, "And it's growing every year. Indian films in America have begun to gain broad cultural relevance, starting with RRR."
Project Hail Mary has been adapted from a novel by Andy Weir. It is a sci-fi movie with Oscar nominated actor Ryan Gosling playing the lead role of Ryland Grace, who is a science teacher who suddenly finds himself on a spaceship but has no idea how.
The film is based on a novel by Andy Weir. It also features Sandra Huller, Milana Vayntrub, Liz Kingsman, James Ortiz, and Lionel Boyce. The movie is already successfully running in the US following its release on March 20, 2026.
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