Abhishek Bachchan's villain look leak from King set shocks fans

Shooting of King is happening in various stages. Having wrapped up one big schedule in South Africa, the team has shifted base to Mumbai to begin their next shoot stage. It must be noted that the schedule held in South Africa involved shooting of one song sequence and climax scenes of the film.

However, before images of Abhishek Bachchan’s appearance got leaked online, there had been several other pictures related to the movie that got leaked. This included shots of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone shooting scenes at the beach during the evening in South Africa. While Deepika was dressed in white floral outfits, Shah Rukh Khan was dressed in casual t-shirts in a salt and pepper hairstyle.

The movie King has a big cast which includes Suhana Khan, Rani Mukherji, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal, and Abhay Verma in pivotal characters along with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan. The movie is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.