New Delhi, March 18 (IANS): Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers, who has been roped in as the face of Virat Kohli's clothing brand WROGN, feels that dressing up is very personal, and says "it is important to dress in a way that makes one feel comfortable and confident".



When asked about his advice for picking the right clothes, the ace cricketer said being comfortable was the most important thing.



"If you're uncomfortable in what you're wearing, it will show. So always pick styles that fit right, not too tight, not too loose. Then you can start mixing and matching to let your personality shine through," de Villiers told IANSlife.



"Once you've got this covered, your clothes can complement your personality in a good way", he added.



The former South Africa captain recently turned 36. He plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL), during which he had shot for WROGN and sampled the clothing.



On his association with the brand's activewear and Virat, de Villiers said that the Indian skipper and him have "got along well for many years, on and off the field, and it's great to be working with him at WROGN".

WROGN, the youth fashion brand from Universal Sportzbiz Pvt. Ltd (USPL) has chosen South Africa cricket legend AB de Villiers as the face of WROGN ACTIVE - an eclectic range of lifestyle apparel that is high on both, performance and fashion, and is an extension of the brand WROGN.



Indian captain Virat Kohli has been the face of WROGN, which has become a go-to brand for men's casual wear over the years.



Speaking about his association as the face of the brand WROGN ACTIVE, AB de Villiers said: "I am elated to join the WROGN Tribe alongside my friend and RCB teammate Virat.

During IPL, we have been sharing the dressing room for over a decade and it would be fun to discuss style and fashion besides sports. I look forward to connecting with my fans in India and inspiring them to choose WROGN ACTIVE for their fashionable sportswear and active wear needs."

AB de Villiers as the face of Wrogn Active (Photo: IANS)

Anjana Reddy, Founder & CEO, Universal Sportsbiz Ltd, said: "Following the success of WROGN, which was launched as a breakaway youth fashion brand in 2014, we see a great market potential for fashionable sportswear in India."

"With growing urbanisation and long working hours, the world is seeing a significant shift towards the sedentary lifestyle. Hence WROGN ACTIVE, a fashionable sportswear brand, with ABD as the face, that will make GenZ want to get up and get moving!"

The WROGN ACTIVE collection will feature more than 100 styles of T-shirts, Joggers, shorts, sweatshirts and hoodies. With prices ranging from INR 699 to INR 2999, WROGN ACTIVE will be retailed at all WROGN exclusive brand outlets.