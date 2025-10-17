Will Messi's Argentina visit Kerala in November?

The World Cup winning Argentina football team, captained by legend Lionel Messi were all set to travel to Kerala for a scheduled friendly match. However, as per reports the match may not go ahead as planned on November 17.
A certain report revealed, "The scheduled tour of the Argentine National Team for November could undergo modifications: the first match will be against Angola in the African country, and the second, which was initially planned in India, could also be moved to Africa, with Morocco as a possible opponent".
Despite some reports suggesting that Argentina's friendly match in Kerala, scheduled this November, might stand cancelled, an official of the Reporter Broadcasting Company has dismissed the claims.
The company is in charge of sponsoring and organising the event. According to the official, "The reports of Argentina not coming to Kerala are totally fake. Argentina’s match will go ahead as planned. They will play against Australia on 17 November, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. We have confirmation from the Argentina Football Association (AFA)."
The official further reassured that Lionel Messi will be present in Kerala and that they are in contact with AFA. "We have also announced the travelling Argentina squad. Lionel Messi has been named as the captain, so definitely he will come", the official added.
Reports of World Champion, Argentina's friendly match being cancelled had left fans in India heartbroken, but this confirmation may reignite some hope.
Besides the friendly match, Messi fans in India have more to look forward to as the legendary footballer will be travelling to Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai in December, as part of the GOAT Tour India. His tour will begin in Kolkata's The Salt Lake Stadium, also known as Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on December 13, 2025.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.