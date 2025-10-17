Will Messi's Argentina visit Kerala in November?

The company is in charge of sponsoring and organising the event. According to the official, "The reports of Argentina not coming to Kerala are totally fake. Argentina’s match will go ahead as planned. They will play against Australia on 17 November, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. We have confirmation from the Argentina Football Association (AFA)."

The official further reassured that Lionel Messi will be present in Kerala and that they are in contact with AFA. "We have also announced the travelling Argentina squad. Lionel Messi has been named as the captain, so definitely he will come", the official added.

Reports of World Champion, Argentina's friendly match being cancelled had left fans in India heartbroken, but this confirmation may reignite some hope.

Besides the friendly match, Messi fans in India have more to look forward to as the legendary footballer will be travelling to Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai in December, as part of the GOAT Tour India. His tour will begin in Kolkata's The Salt Lake Stadium, also known as Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on December 13, 2025.