Neymar to miss out on Brazil’s second World Cup match against Haiti

Before the World Cup, there was significant confusion regarding Neymar's place in the squad, with many believing his recent injury woes will make him miss the tournament. However, Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti named him in the World Cup squad, saying that he continues to be a key player whose experience is valued.

"When we included him in the roster, we added him for his technical abilities, which are indisputable. But we also want him for his experience and the example he sets for the young players on the team", the manager said.

Neymar has not played a single match for the senior Brazil team since October 17, 2023 following an ACL and meniscus injury that kept him out for a long time. Before Saturday's game against Morocco, Carlo had assured fans saying, "Neymar is working very hard to recover as soon as possible. Our expectation is that he will recover and rejoin the group next week". However, the wait seems to be longer now.