Manchester City tumbles as Real Madrid delivers crushing defeat in Champions League

Captain Federico Valverde scored a quick hattrick in the 20th, 27th and 42nd minutes and the English side struggled to bounce back. Their woes seemed unending when Real Madrid were awarded a penalty in the second half after Manchester City keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma brought down Vinicius Junior. Vinicius took the spot-kick but Donnarumma's strong hands prevented the ball from going into the net, thus emancipating him.

Despite an impressive performance by Jérémy Doku and several set pieces, Pep Guardiola's side failed to close the gap. Real Madrid are formidable opponents in the UCL, which makes City's task that much more difficult next week.

The City coach's post-match statement did not reflect any confidence regarding his team's performance in the return leg. He said, "Options to turn it around? Not many. We'll try, but the chances are slim."

Talking about City's performance at Bernabéu, Pep said, "I don't think our performance was so bad as to deserve going in 3-0 down. We reached the six-yard box many times, but we couldn't find the finishing touch. That was the detail we were missing."

A noticeably silent Erling Haaland and some brilliant saves from Real keeper Thibaut Courtois significantly contributed to the result. The English club will definitely look for a comeback when they host the Spanish side on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.