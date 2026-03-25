FIFA World Cup venues in the US must get rid of all branding in the stadiums

Stadium authorities and FIFA have been in communication over the last few months to come up with a solution. FIFA wants the stadium to rename according to the location, such as Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara to "San Francisco Bay Area Stadium", MetLife Stadium to "New York New Jersey Stadium" and so on. Inglewood's SoFi Stadium, Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, Seattle’s Lumen Field, and all others have to come up with a way very soon.

The Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the only stadium to have been given an exemption by FIFA after 18 long months of talks. This decision followed the failure to come up with a way to cover the Mercedes-Benz star on the stadium's retractable roof without causing significant damage. FIFA and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium have decided not to explain the agreement any further.

In a statement regarding the issue, FIFA had said, "FIFA is working closely with stadium authorities and host cities to implement (brand protection) requirements in a manner consistent with previous editions of the tournament, while taking into account the unique infrastructure and operational considerations at each venue."

The NFL stadiums have never faced such a mandate before where they had to hide the branding on the roof and scrub their sponsors. They had not made the changes during FIFA Club World Cup in 2026. However, the World Cup calls for stricter rules and the stadiums have all signed an almost 100 pages long contract with FIFA.