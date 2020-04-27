Renée Zellweger is easily one of the most prolific actresses of her generation. With two Oscars, four Golden Globes and dozens of other awards to her name, the actress’s popularity has skyrocketed and she's been wowing critics and moviegoers alike for decades now.

Her best actress Oscar this year for her portrayal of Judy Garland on a late-in-life comeback tour in Judy marks a stunning renaissance for her own wide-ranging career.

She made her debut in the early 1990s, but it doesn't look like Zellweger will be stopping her reign anytime soon. The actress has reaffirmed herself as one of the most captivating performers of our time and here's a look at some of her most mesmerising roles.

Bridget Jones's Baby

This 2016 follow-up to the first two films is occasionally a cheese-fest but it remains true to the eccentric earnestness that first made audiences love Bridget Jones. Zellweger brings her adorable clumsiness to the role yet again, as Bridget becomes pregnant and attempts to discern the identity of her baby's father. Watch Bridget Jones’s Baby on Sony PIX.

Appaloosa

Appaloosa is a gripping film that mixes the elements of Western culture with the crime genre which features many unlikely players. Ed Harris leads the pack, but Zellweger’s character of a vengeful widow is one of the film’s biggest highlights and surprise. Watch Appaloosa on Sony PIX.

Judy

Upon seeing the trailer for Judy, the 2019 biopic about an emotionally and physically distressed Judy Garland, it was easy to tell that Renée Zellweger would be recognised at every award show. This heartbreaking and gut-wrenching tragedy about the final year in the life and one of Hollywood's saddest stories could not have been brought to the screen with anyone but Zellweger in the lead role. Almost unrecognisable in the makeup and scars of an emotionally spent woman, Zellweger brings Garland's persona to life one final time.

Chicago

Stepping into Judy Garland's shoes earned her an Oscar, but Zellweger proved her musical talent long ago as Roxie Hart in this 2002 caper. Adapted from Bob Fosse and Fred Ebb's stage musical, the plot follows Roxie and Velma as they compete for fame after being arrested for killing their significant others. The film's music and dialogue are packed full of irreverent wit, and Zellweger's cheeky portrayal of Roxie is captivating as she seeks the spotlight at all costs. Her rendition of Roxie is an incredible combination of suave dance moves and vocal power, which Zellweger demonstrated again 17 years later in Judy.

Jerry Maguire

‘You had me at hello’. Those five words took Renée Zellweger from a relatively unknown actress to an overnight star following her portrayal of single mom Dorothy Boyd in Cameron Crowe's 1996 Jerry Maguire. Her struggles as a parent in the Cameron Crowe film, as well as her earnest relationship opposite Tom Cruise, both still hit hard.

