Daniel Day-Lewis is one of the most critically acclaimed actors of all time. He is the only male actor to have won the Best Actor Oscars award three times, and he's received Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild awards, and BAFTAs for his work.

Known to be a method actor, Day-Lewis has gone beyond all method actors, losing himself in each role he plays through endless research and character building.

Through his illustrious career, Day-Lewis has worked with Steven Spielberg and Michael Mann, as well as Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson twice.

Day-Lewis is a widely celebrated generational talent with a mantle full of Oscars. Take a look at his more than perfect roles...

Phantom Thread

The role of Reynolds Woodcock in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1950s British drama Phantom Thread is Day-Lewis’ most intimate and complex character. Woodcock is a master tailor with quite a reputation and many famous clients. The film begins when he meets his new muse, a young immigrant waitress named Alma. Woodcock's professional perfectionism bleeds over into his personal life, and he's prone to tantrums and blow-ups when he doesn't get his way. Phantom Thread provides a deep look into the closest relationships in Woodcock's life and his profound ability to sabotage them because of his own obsessive mania. As it turns out, though, he meets his match with Alma. Watch Phantom Thread on Sony PIX.

Daniel Day-Lewis in My Left Foot

My Left Foot

Day-Lewis first proved his incredible commitment to character by learning to write and paint with his toes to play Irish writer and painter Christy Brown for this Sheridan-directed biopic. On-set, Day-Lewis famously spent most of the shoot in his wheelchair to remain in character — a particular devotion which led to his first Oscar.

Daniel Day-Lewis in There Will Be Blood

There Will Be Blood

In the widely acclaimed movie, There Will Be Blood, Day-Lewis plays Daniel Plainview, a turn-of-the-19th-century miner who strikes it rich. He accumulates tremendous wealth as the years progress and all the while, he becomes increasingly paranoid and spiteful. The film features Paul Dano in a dual role as twin brothers. In all, it is beautiful and tragic, and Day-Lewis’ engrossing performance earned him his second Academy Award for Best Actor.

Daniel Day-Lewis in Lincoln

Lincoln

Of course, winning back-to-back Oscars is no easy task, even if your last film was released five years ago. Day-Lewis took home his third statue for Steven Spielberg's Lincoln and, well, his portrayal of America's 16th president is the stuff of a legend. Lincoln is that rare historical drama that finds profound intimacy in the heedless machinations of history. The film's intimate nature hinged almost entirely on Day-Lewis' passionate, dignified portrayal of the late president. More than just a collection of affected speech patterns, mannerisms and a top hat, Day-Lewis brings thoughtfulness and integrity of the man behind the story. What DDL delivers in Lincoln is nothing short of the most humanising portrait of Abraham Lincoln ever committed to film.

Daniel Day-Lewis in Gangs of New York

Gangs of New York

This Martin Scorsese period drama focuses on the earliest days of gang warfare in New York City. The movie follows the surge of Irish immigrants to the Five Points neighbourhood in the 1840s and the British and Dutch Americans who took offence to their new neighbours. Day-Lewis plays the ringleader for the 'Native' gang, known as Bill the Butcher because of his gruesome reputation with a knife. He exposes the audience to Bill's truly nefarious and power-hungry nature with his bewitching performance. Scorsese's violent epic also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz, and Liam Neeson.